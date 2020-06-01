Firefighters are among those represented on the Disciplined Services Consultative Council. Photo: Dickson Lee
Disciplined services staff slam proposal for pay freeze and call on Hong Kong government to stick to existing salary adjustment mechanism

  • Staff side of Disciplined Services Consultative Council says it is strongly opposed to proposal to suspend wage increases
  • Hong Kong Chinese Civil Servants’ Association had earlier offered to accept a salary freeze for the next few years in light of the economic situation
Danny Mok
Updated: 7:00am, 1 Jun, 2020

Firefighters are among those represented on the Disciplined Services Consultative Council. Photo: Dickson Lee
