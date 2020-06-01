Hong Kong’s retail sector marked its 15th consecutive month of contraction in April. Photo: Edmond So
Coronavirus: Hong Kong retail sales still falling but April figures offer signs of hope

  • Total retail sales dropped by 36.1 per cent year on year in April, improving slightly from the 42.1 per cent year-on-year decrease in March
  • But Hong Kong Retail Management Association chairwoman Annie Tse says June will be more challenging amid signs of a resurgence of protests
Ng Kang-chung
Updated: 7:26pm, 1 Jun, 2020

