Three former directors of the American Chamber of Commerce in Hong Kong have accused president Tara Joseph of firing them after a staff email was sent to the board questioning her bonus. Photo: May Tse
Former directors of AmCham in Hong Kong allege they were sacked after disclosing president Tara Joseph’s pay package
- In a legal letter sent to the organisations board, the trio said they were ‘unreasonably dismissed’ for ‘whistle-blowing’ about HK$300,000 bonus
- The influential US business group has posted three straight years of losses, according to audits seen by the Post
Topic | Hong Kong economy
