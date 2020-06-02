Three former directors of the American Chamber of Commerce in Hong Kong have accused president Tara Joseph of firing them after a staff email was sent to the board questioning her bonus. Photo: May Tse
Former directors of AmCham in Hong Kong allege they were sacked after disclosing president Tara Joseph’s pay package

  • In a legal letter sent to the organisations board, the trio said they were ‘unreasonably dismissed’ for ‘whistle-blowing’ about HK$300,000 bonus
  • The influential US business group has posted three straight years of losses, according to audits seen by the Post
Cannix Yau
Updated: 7:53pm, 2 Jun, 2020

