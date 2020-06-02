Last year, civil servants got pay rises of between 4.75 per cent and 5.26 per cent. Photo: Nora Tam
No pay rise for Hong Kong’s civil servants for first time in more than a decade amid coronavirus-induced economic slump

  • Executive Council’s decision reverses earlier recommendations by an official pay trend committee for rises
  • The government pay trend survey suggested salary rises of between 1.15 per cent and 1.98 per cent for civil servants
Ng Kang-chung
Updated: 8:16pm, 2 Jun, 2020

Last year, civil servants got pay rises of between 4.75 per cent and 5.26 per cent. Photo: Nora Tam
