Beijing unveiled a package of policies to shape Hainan into a free trade hub. Photo: Xinhua
Hong Kong /  Hong Kong economy

Hong Kong unlikely to lose edge as global hub despite China’s plan to turn Hainan into free trade port, business chiefs and industry experts say

  • City’s status as a trading hub and shopping paradise will not be overtaken by province, at least in short term, says head of small-business chamber
  • Special policies for Hainan include lower income tax rate and relaxed visa requirements for travellers
Topic |   Hong Kong economy
Cannix YauDanny LeeLaura Westbrook
Cannix Yau , Danny Lee and Laura Westbrook

Updated: 11:28pm, 2 Jun, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Beijing unveiled a package of policies to shape Hainan into a free trade hub. Photo: Xinhua
READ FULL ARTICLE