Hong Kong unlikely to lose edge as global hub despite China’s plan to turn Hainan into free trade port, business chiefs and industry experts say
- City’s status as a trading hub and shopping paradise will not be overtaken by province, at least in short term, says head of small-business chamber
- Special policies for Hainan include lower income tax rate and relaxed visa requirements for travellers
