The firms responding to the poll represent 15 per cent of Amcham’s members and were mostly American companies, while a third represented businesses from other countries and Hong Kong. Photo: Roy Issa
National security law: majority of American Chamber of Commerce firms in Hong Kong to remain in city despite concerns over Beijing legislation, survey finds
- Seventy per cent of the 180 firms polled by the influential US business group say they have no plans to move capital, assets or operations outside the city
- The 30 per cent planning to move at least some of their business elsewhere are eyeing London, Singapore, Taipei and the US as potential destinations
Hong Kong national security law
