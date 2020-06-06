Some 319 employees will lose their jobs in Hong Kong as United Airlines plans to shut down bases from October 1. Photo: Handout
United Airlines to close cabin crew bases in Hong Kong, Tokyo and Frankfurt as Covid-19 batters air travel

  • Some 319 employees will lose their jobs in Hong Kong as the Chicago-headquartered carrier plans to shut down bases from October 1
  • Airlines are looking overseas to cut back on employment first, as scores of jobs in the sector are under threat amid poor travel demand
Danny Lee
Updated: 1:52pm, 6 Jun, 2020

