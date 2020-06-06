Construction workers climb bamboo scaffolding on a building in Hung Hom. Photo: Felix Wong
Coronavirus: support scheme planned to help 40,000 casual workers in Hong Kong construction industry get subsidy
- Scheme will help about 40,000 construction workers who missed out on the HK$81 billion coronavirus wage subsidy package
- Labour minister apologises after officials discovered the problem only when the application period for the subsidies were about to start
