Construction workers climb bamboo scaffolding on a building in Hung Hom. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong /  Hong Kong economy

Coronavirus: support scheme planned to help 40,000 casual workers in Hong Kong construction industry get subsidy

  • Scheme will help about 40,000 construction workers who missed out on the HK$81 billion coronavirus wage subsidy package
  • Labour minister apologises after officials discovered the problem only when the application period for the subsidies were about to start
Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic: All stories
Kanis Leung
Kanis Leung

Updated: 4:58pm, 6 Jun, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Construction workers climb bamboo scaffolding on a building in Hung Hom. Photo: Felix Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE