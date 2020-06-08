Office workers enjoy their lunch break in Hong Kong’s Central district. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong permanent residents can apply for HK$10,000 handout scheme from June 21, finance minister Paul Chan says
- First payments to be made as early as July with city’s banks signing on to help distribute funds
- Giveaway was outlined in budget and hope is residents will spend money to boost economy
Topic | Hong Kong economy
