Office workers enjoy their lunch break in Hong Kong’s Central district. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong permanent residents can apply for HK$10,000 handout scheme from June 21, finance minister Paul Chan says

  • First payments to be made as early as July with city’s banks signing on to help distribute funds
  • Giveaway was outlined in budget and hope is residents will spend money to boost economy
Denise Tsang and Lilian Cheng

Updated: 11:38am, 8 Jun, 2020

