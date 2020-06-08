Closed since late January, Hong Kong’s Ocean Park is set to reopen on Saturday, according to commerce secretary Edward Yau. Disneyland will follow suit. Photo: Sam Tsang
Ocean Park, Disneyland to reopen soon as commerce secretary pledges reboot for Hong Kong’s economy on back of tourism, trade
- Commerce secretary Edward Yau says city ready to begin pushing for return of trade shows and conventions as well, starting with the Hong Kong Book Fair
- Ocean Park will once again be open to visitors from Saturday, though a firm date is not yet locked in for Disneyland
Topic | Hong Kong economy
