Closed since late January, Hong Kong’s Ocean Park is set to reopen on Saturday, according to commerce secretary Edward Yau. Disneyland will follow suit. Photo: Sam Tsang
Ocean Park, Disneyland to reopen soon as commerce secretary pledges reboot for Hong Kong’s economy on back of tourism, trade

  • Commerce secretary Edward Yau says city ready to begin pushing for return of trade shows and conventions as well, starting with the Hong Kong Book Fair
  • Ocean Park will once again be open to visitors from Saturday, though a firm date is not yet locked in for Disneyland
Denise Tsang and Lilian Cheng

Updated: 1:22pm, 8 Jun, 2020

