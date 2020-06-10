With the bailout of Cathay Pacific, the Hong Kong government joins others around the world in propping up their flag carriers. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong government’s white knight rescue of Cathay Pacific seen as win for both sides
- Capital infusion signals strong confidence in city’s status as aviation hub, according to experts
- Package allows airline to tap capital markets for fresh funding going forward without incurring new debt, says analyst
