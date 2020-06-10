Image of Cathay Pacific Airlines staff members at the Hong Kong International Airport in Chek Lap Kok. 12FEB19 SCMP / Winson Wong
Hong Kong’s Executive Council gave Cathay Pacific bailout unanimous support, and airline will have ‘space to restructure’, member says

  • Addressing job security fears, Regina Ip cites potential ‘restructuring’ of human resources in explaining why government did not insist on no lay-offs
  • Employees who have agreed to unpaid leave, meanwhile, question why no guarantees for their future accompanied HK$39 billion cash injection
Danny LeeZoe Low
Updated: 5:18pm, 10 Jun, 2020

