Views are mixed in Hong Kong on whether it can regain its former glory after being hit by protests, the pandemic, the US-China trade war and now a looming national security law.
From protests to pandemic and US threats over national security law, Hong Kong’s battered economy awaits a glimmer of hope
- Pessimists say city’s best days are over, but others predict it will bounce back
- Beijing’s national security law alarms critics, but businessmen expect it to restore stability
Topic | Hong Kong protests
