In an exclusive interview with the Post, Hong Kong Financial Secretary Paul Chan says the selection of private equity funds that will help manage the investments of the new Hong Kong Growth Portfolio will begin in the second half of the year. Photo: Nora Tam
Selection of fund managers to help run Hong Kong’s new investment vehicle to begin in year’s second half, Paul Chan says
- Finance secretary tells Post the monetary authority will be ‘open and transparent’ in choosing who works with Hong Kong Growth Portfolio
- The unprecedented HK$22 billion fund will focus on local projects aimed at investing in ‘Hong Kong’s economic future’
Topic | Hong Kong economy
In an exclusive interview with the Post, Hong Kong Financial Secretary Paul Chan says the selection of private equity funds that will help manage the investments of the new Hong Kong Growth Portfolio will begin in the second half of the year. Photo: Nora Tam