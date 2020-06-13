Visitors queue at the entrance to Ocean Park on Saturday. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong’s Ocean Park reopens after more than four months of closure amid coronavirus

  • All guests don a mask and go through a temperature check before entering the resort, as part of measures to guard against Covid-19
  • The park has started its operations at 25 per cent of its capacity and plans to gradually increase it to 50 per cent
Topic |   Ocean Park
Kanis Leung
Updated: 11:57am, 13 Jun, 2020

