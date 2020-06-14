Hongkongers are unlikely to be leaving the city for now, Paul Chan says. Photo: Nora Tam
Coronavirus: Hong Kong finance chief warns jobless rate will be worse than after global financial crisis
- Financial Secretary Paul Chan says the employment situation is continuing to deteriorate
- Hong Kong’s economy was hit by anti-government movement last year and then battered by Covid-19 pandemic since early this year
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
Hongkongers are unlikely to be leaving the city for now, Paul Chan says. Photo: Nora Tam