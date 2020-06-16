The IMD World Competitiveness Centre’s annual rankings saw Hong Kong slide three places but maintain a spot on its global top five. Photo: AFP
Hong Kong maintains top 5 ranking but slides three spots in annual economic competitiveness report after year of protests
- Local economy hurt not only by social unrest but knock-on effect of China’s economic issues, Switzerland-based IMD says in 2020 report
- Singapore, Denmark, Switzerland and the Netherlands took top four slots, while effect of potential US sanctions going forward remains unknown
Topic | Hong Kong economy
