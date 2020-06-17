Mong Kok is one of the most densely populated areas of Hong Kong. Photo: Martin Chan
Ambitious plan to redevelop 3,300 buildings in heart of Hong Kong runs into financial problems

  • Project that would add tens of thousands of public housing flats would entail HK$100 billion hit to authority
  • Developers only interested in profitable projects, but the development density in the areas has already reached limits allowed, managing director says
Lilian Cheng
Updated: 11:57pm, 17 Jun, 2020

