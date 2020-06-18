Hongkongers are being encouraged to spend their HK$10,000 grant in the local economy. Photo: Nora Tam
Thousands of Hong Kong restaurants to offer 30 per cent off in massive discount campaign to revive ailing economy
- All-week discounts on dinner menu to launch on July 15 to encourage local spending amid recession fuelled by coronavirus and protests
- Government hopes recipients of the HK$10,000 handout will pump cash straight into the city economy, with more special offers from other sectors to come

