Hongkongers are being encouraged to spend their HK$10,000 grant in the local economy. Photo: Nora Tam
Hong Kong /  Hong Kong economy

Thousands of Hong Kong restaurants to offer 30 per cent off in massive discount campaign to revive ailing economy

  • All-week discounts on dinner menu to launch on July 15 to encourage local spending amid recession fuelled by coronavirus and protests
  • Government hopes recipients of the HK$10,000 handout will pump cash straight into the city economy, with more special offers from other sectors to come
Topic |   Hong Kong economy
Denise Tsang
Denise Tsang

Updated: 5:57pm, 18 Jun, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Hongkongers are being encouraged to spend their HK$10,000 grant in the local economy. Photo: Nora Tam
READ FULL ARTICLE