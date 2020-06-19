Even with courts largely closed from February to April, the number of Hongkongers filing for bankruptcy was 12.5 per cent higher for the first five months of 2020. Photo: Sam Tsang
Coronavirus: Hong Kong bankruptcies for May the worst since 2003 Sars epidemic, as experts paint dour picture of road ahead
- With courts closed or barely working from February to April, the first five months of the year still saw personal bankruptcies climb 12.5 per cent from 2019
- Liquidation expert says residents will try to solve cash-flow issues as long as they can, but ultimately it will be ‘much worse’ than during Sars epidemic
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
