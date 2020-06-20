As air travel collapsed, Cathay Pacific began using what had previously been passenger flights for cargo only. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong’s Cathay Pacific ready to pull plug on ‘many’ passenger flights now being used exclusively for cargo as air freight market weakens
- Rates for air cargo, which had soared with the grounding of planes amid travel collapse, is slowly returning to earth, numbers show
- A decline in demand for personal protective equipment and the use of alternative shipping methods has been behind the drop in prices
Topic | Cathay Pacific
