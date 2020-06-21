People queue up to register themselves for the handout at a Bank of China branch in Kwun Tong. Photo: Winson Wong
Hongkongers register for HK$10,000 handout online and in banks, post offices

  • Financial Secretary Paul Chan writes on Facebook that more than 750,000 people have applied online for the cash by 11am
  • He urges residents to stimulate local consumption and boost small businesses struggling across the city
Gigi ChoyKathleen Magramo
Gigi Choy and Kathleen Magramo

Updated: 5:22pm, 21 Jun, 2020

