People queue up to register themselves for the handout at a Bank of China branch in Kwun Tong. Photo: Winson Wong
Hongkongers register for HK$10,000 handout online and in banks, post offices
- Financial Secretary Paul Chan writes on Facebook that more than 750,000 people have applied online for the cash by 11am
- He urges residents to stimulate local consumption and boost small businesses struggling across the city
Topic | Hong Kong economy
