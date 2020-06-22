Lau Ming-wai is to become the chairman of Ocean Park, the resort in Aberdeen that was on the brink of financial meltdown before a government rescue deal was agreed. Photo: Nora Tam
Hong Kong’s Ocean Park to unveil Chinese Estates Holdings tycoon Lau Ming-wai as new chairman
- The 39-year-old will next month replace Leo Kung Lin-cheng, while another member of senior management will become interim CEO, sources say
- Shake-up comes during turbulent time for the resort, which closed for months because of the coronavirus and required HK$5.4 billion bailout to keep it going
