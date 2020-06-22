The Hong Kong government has received 170,000 applications from employers for the wage subsidy scheme. Photo: AFP
Coronavirus: listed Hong Kong companies and small enterprises get HK$4.8 billion Covid-19 wage stimulus
- About HK$11.4 billion was disbursed in two batches over the past two weeks, covering 59,500 employers and 490,000 employees
- Some 98 per cent of beneficiaries are from micro, small or medium-sized enterprises, while group running Happy Valley hospital gains the most
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
The Hong Kong government has received 170,000 applications from employers for the wage subsidy scheme. Photo: AFP