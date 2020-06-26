Pang Yiu-kai hopes to boost local consumption with a new spending scheme. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong Tourism Board chief brushes aside fears national security law will scare off foreign visitors
- Pang Yiu-kai says mainland China also has such legislation but foreigners still visit sites like the Great Wall and Forbidden City in droves
- Board is developing scheme to allow consumers to join a local tour for free when they spend a designated amount of money, he says
Topic | Tourism
Pang Yiu-kai hopes to boost local consumption with a new spending scheme. Photo: Winson Wong