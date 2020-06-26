More than 3,000 enterprises and 40,000 individuals were initially expected to benefit from the programme. Photo: May Tse
Hong Kong /  Hong Kong economy

Coronavirus: Hong Kong to pump an extra HK$1 billion into IT scheme to help firms survive pandemic

  • Size of Distance Business Programme, which provides support to companies adopting IT solutions to keep operating, will triple to HK$1.5 billion
  • Six-month scheme, which opened for applications on May 18, is part of a HK$137.5 billion coronavirus relief package
Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Kanis Leung
Kanis Leung

Updated: 9:04pm, 26 Jun, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
More than 3,000 enterprises and 40,000 individuals were initially expected to benefit from the programme. Photo: May Tse
READ FULL ARTICLE