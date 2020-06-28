Security staff guard an empty departure gate at Hong Kong International Airport amid the coronavirus pandemic. Photo: May Tse
Hong Kong /  Hong Kong economy

Coronavirus: experts want governments to act faster to create travel bubbles in Asia-Pacific

  • Sharon Dai from CAPA Centre for Aviation says governments have been slow in coming up with agreements
  • Subhas Menon from the Association of Asia-Pacific Airlines says travel restrictions need to be relaxed and quarantine measures should be lifted
Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Danny Lee
Danny Lee

Updated: 4:07pm, 28 Jun, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Security staff guard an empty departure gate at Hong Kong International Airport amid the coronavirus pandemic. Photo: May Tse
READ FULL ARTICLE