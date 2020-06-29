The Employment Support Scheme aims to save jobs during the coronavirus crisis by subsidising the wage bills of employers. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong economy

Coronavirus: Hong Kong firm controlled by justice minister’s husband among top recipients in latest round of government wage subsidies

  • ATAL Building Services Engineering, which is controlled by Teresa Cheng’s husband, receives HK$24.7 million in Employment Support Scheme
  • Other major recipients of HK$81 billion Covid-19 war chest include Luk Fook Holdings Company and J&D Holdings Ltd
Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic: All stories
Cannix Yau
Updated: 9:33pm, 29 Jun, 2020

