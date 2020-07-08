Former Morgan Stanley Asia chief Stephen Roach expressed hope on Wednesday that Hong Kong’s role as a major international financial centre will not be as compromised as some in the West fear. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
National security law: Hong Kong protests weren’t sustainable, but no guarantee new legislation stops them: ex-Morgan Stanley Asia head

  • Stephen Roach, now at Yale’s Jackson Institute for Global Affairs, expressed hope new legislation will not have adverse effect some in West fear
  • Former investment banker also suggests US politicians will have multiple reasons to keep Hong Kong issues front and centre
Kanis Leung
Updated: 2:50pm, 8 Jul, 2020

