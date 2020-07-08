While restaurants have enjoyed a recent rebound from the earliest days of the Covid-19 pandemic, fewer than expected are signing up for a discount scheme intended to boost spending in the sector. Photo: Nora Tam
Coronavirus: sign-ups lag for Hong Kong’s restaurant discount campaign, while fears mount social-distancing rules could tighten again
- The more than 1,000 eateries to join the July and August discount scheme represent just a fraction of the 6,000 mark targeted
- Local restaurateurs, meanwhile, prepared to cooperate with new Covid-19 measures, even as they were finally seeing a rebound under way
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
While restaurants have enjoyed a recent rebound from the earliest days of the Covid-19 pandemic, fewer than expected are signing up for a discount scheme intended to boost spending in the sector. Photo: Nora Tam