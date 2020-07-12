The latest wave of coronavirus cases started last week. Photo: Winson WongThe latest wave of coronavirus cases started last week. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong /  Hong Kong economy

Hong Kong third wave: finance chief warns of new coronavirus blow for businesses

  • Financial Secretary Paul Chan says Hong Kong needs to strike a balance between tackling coronavirus pandemic and keeping economy running
  • Return of virus means Hongkongers will gather outside less, and spending will be delayed so economy will take another hit, he says
Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Zoe LowNg Kang-chung
Zoe Low and Ng Kang-chung

Updated: 8:11pm, 12 Jul, 2020

