Hong Kong /  Hong Kong economy

‘Former watchdog head, ex-justice minister will be two Hong Kong government representatives on Cathay Pacific board’, overseeing bailout package

  • Appointment of Carlson Tong and Rimsky Yuen approved this week, according to sources, with Tong expected to relinquish role as Airport Authority director
  • News follows recent announcement for roles on carrier’s board as administration’s ‘eyes and ears’
Topic |   Cathay Pacific
Danny Lee
Danny Lee

Updated: 4:36pm, 14 Jul, 2020

