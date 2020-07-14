Cathay Pacific has been struggling amid the pandemic. Photo: Winson Wong
‘Former watchdog head, ex-justice minister will be two Hong Kong government representatives on Cathay Pacific board’, overseeing bailout package
- Appointment of Carlson Tong and Rimsky Yuen approved this week, according to sources, with Tong expected to relinquish role as Airport Authority director
- News follows recent announcement for roles on carrier’s board as administration’s ‘eyes and ears’
Topic | Cathay Pacific
Cathay Pacific has been struggling amid the pandemic. Photo: Winson Wong