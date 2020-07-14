Lan Kwai Fong in April, when bars were last shut down amid the pandemic. Photo: Winson WongLan Kwai Fong in April, when bars were last shut down amid the pandemic. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong /  Hong Kong economy

Hong Kong third wave: call for fresh subsidies amid tightened Covid-19 measures, as businesses slam nighttime dine-in ban: ‘does virus not exist in afternoon?’

  • Strongest backlash comes from bar industry, with operators expecting shutdown to extend beyond current limit, and many lamenting huge losses faced
  • Restaurants not allowed dine-in services from 6pm to 5am for a week, with patrons per table capped at four
Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic: All stories
Kanis LeungKathleen Magramo
Kanis Leung and Kathleen Magramo

Updated: 7:27pm, 14 Jul, 2020

