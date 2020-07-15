Options for Hong Kong residents looking to return from Pakistan will now be more limited. Photo: K. Y. ChengOptions for Hong Kong residents looking to return from Pakistan will now be more limited. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Hong Kong /  Hong Kong economy

Hong Kong third wave: Emirates Airlines halts flights to and from city amid Covid-19 clampdown

  • Under new rules, passengers who have been in ‘high-risk’ countries will need to provide a negative Covid-19 test result before arriving in Hong Kong
  • Airline says it is working hard to resume services as soon as possible and remains committed to city
Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Danny Lee
Updated: 7:23am, 15 Jul, 2020

