Options for Hong Kong residents looking to return from Pakistan will now be more limited. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Hong Kong third wave: Emirates Airlines halts flights to and from city amid Covid-19 clampdown
- Under new rules, passengers who have been in ‘high-risk’ countries will need to provide a negative Covid-19 test result before arriving in Hong Kong
- Airline says it is working hard to resume services as soon as possible and remains committed to city
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
Options for Hong Kong residents looking to return from Pakistan will now be more limited. Photo: K. Y. Cheng