Hong Kong Disneyland Resort has been closed until further notice as the city battles a third wave of coronavirus infections. Photo: Bloomberg
Hong Kong tourism enjoys mini-revival but number of visitors nearly 100 per cent down on last year
- Travellers to city in June up 80 per cent on previous month with 14,600 visiting
- Year-on-year figure shows 99.7 per cent decline as tourist board scraps travel local campaign in face of third wave of Covid-19 infections
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic: All stories
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort has been closed until further notice as the city battles a third wave of coronavirus infections. Photo: Bloomberg