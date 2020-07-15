Hong Kong Disneyland Resort has been closed until further notice as the city battles a third wave of coronavirus infections. Photo: BloombergHong Kong Disneyland Resort has been closed until further notice as the city battles a third wave of coronavirus infections. Photo: Bloomberg
Hong Kong tourism enjoys mini-revival but number of visitors nearly 100 per cent down on last year

  • Travellers to city in June up 80 per cent on previous month with 14,600 visiting
  • Year-on-year figure shows 99.7 per cent decline as tourist board scraps travel local campaign in face of third wave of Covid-19 infections
Updated: 10:06am, 15 Jul, 2020

