Hong Kong restaurants that struggled through the first two waves of the coronavirus have been hit again. Photo: Xiaomei ChenHong Kong restaurants that struggled through the first two waves of the coronavirus have been hit again. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Hong Kong third wave: chicken hotpot for HK$1 and half-price takeaway, restaurants slash prices as new social-distancing measures begin to bite

  • Restricted to takeaway only between 6pm and 5am some food outlets are flooding social media with offers to drum-up business
  • Free drinks, free parking, and heavily discounted meals are all available, but some restaurants are opting just to close temporarily
Updated: 4:03pm, 15 Jul, 2020

