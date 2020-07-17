Tariffs are to be imposed on goods made in Hong Kong as they are on mainland Chinese-produced ones under Donald Trump’s executive order. Photo: Roy IssaTariffs are to be imposed on goods made in Hong Kong as they are on mainland Chinese-produced ones under Donald Trump’s executive order. Photo: Roy Issa
Tariffs are to be imposed on goods made in Hong Kong as they are on mainland Chinese-produced ones under Donald Trump’s executive order. Photo: Roy Issa
Hong Kong /  Hong Kong economy

United States ending Hong Kong’s special trading status will hurt US firms, city’s American Chamber of Commerce says

  • Chamber breaks silence, saying withdrawal of preferential treatment ‘will hurt American businesses in Hong Kong’
  • Donald Trump signed the executive order this week in response to Beijing’s imposition of the national security law in Hong Kong
Topic |   Hong Kong national security law (NSL)
Denise Tsang
Denise Tsang

Updated: 1:22pm, 17 Jul, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Tariffs are to be imposed on goods made in Hong Kong as they are on mainland Chinese-produced ones under Donald Trump’s executive order. Photo: Roy IssaTariffs are to be imposed on goods made in Hong Kong as they are on mainland Chinese-produced ones under Donald Trump’s executive order. Photo: Roy Issa
Tariffs are to be imposed on goods made in Hong Kong as they are on mainland Chinese-produced ones under Donald Trump’s executive order. Photo: Roy Issa
READ FULL ARTICLE