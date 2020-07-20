A third wave of the coronavirus broke out in June. Photo: Sun YeungA third wave of the coronavirus broke out in June. Photo: Sun Yeung
Hong Kong /  Hong Kong economy

Hong Kong unemployment rate rises to 6.2 per cent, highest in more than 15 years

  • Jobless rate has climbed for nine straight months as coronavirus pandemic drags the economy deeper into recession following last year’s social unrest
  • Labour chief Law Chi-kwong warns job situation continued to deteriorate in second quarter and recovery will depend on handling of global health crisis
Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Kathleen Magramo

Updated: 5:00pm, 20 Jul, 2020

