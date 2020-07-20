A third wave of the coronavirus broke out in June. Photo: Sun Yeung
Hong Kong unemployment rate rises to 6.2 per cent, highest in more than 15 years
- Jobless rate has climbed for nine straight months as coronavirus pandemic drags the economy deeper into recession following last year’s social unrest
- Labour chief Law Chi-kwong warns job situation continued to deteriorate in second quarter and recovery will depend on handling of global health crisis
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
