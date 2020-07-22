A pedestrian walks past a government-sponsored advertisement promoting the national security law in Hong Kong. Photo: BloombergA pedestrian walks past a government-sponsored advertisement promoting the national security law in Hong Kong. Photo: Bloomberg
Hong Kong economy

National security law: Japanese firms rethinking value of staying in Hong Kong, poll finds

  • More than 80 per cent of over 300 firms surveyed express concerns over the law
  • About a third of the respondents say they are reviewing their local operations
Topic |   Hong Kong national security law (NSL)
Denise Tsang
Updated: 6:00am, 22 Jul, 2020

