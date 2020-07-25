Hong Kong book enthusiasts were disappointed to find out the 31st edition of the city’s annual book fair was cancelled, but publishers are stepping up by offering discounts online. Photo: K. Y. ChengHong Kong book enthusiasts were disappointed to find out the 31st edition of the city’s annual book fair was cancelled, but publishers are stepping up by offering discounts online. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
No book fair? No problem. Hong Kong publishers woo crowds online with special discounts, free delivery

  • Shopping online is not the same as browsing, lingering at the fair, say disappointed book lovers
  • Online sales doing well so far, but can’t match brisk business at trade event, say publishers
Kanis Leung
Updated: 3:00pm, 25 Jul, 2020

