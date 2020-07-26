Retail sales figures for June will improve from the three months prior, Hong Kong Financial Secretary Paul Chan hinted on Sunday. Photo: Felix Wong
Battered by Covid-19 third wave and US-China showdown, Hong Kong recovery could take longer than expected: finance chief
- But while road ahead is filled with uncertainty, Paul Chan sees glimmers of hope, including likely improvement in June retail sales
- The financial secretary also called on landlords, particularly those accepting anti-epidemic funds, to lower rents in spirit of ‘social responsibility’
Topic | Hong Kong economy
Retail sales figures for June will improve from the three months prior, Hong Kong Financial Secretary Paul Chan hinted on Sunday. Photo: Felix Wong