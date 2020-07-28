A woman walks past closed retail shops amid the third wave of the coronavirus pandemic in Tsim Sha Tsui. Photo: Felix Wong
Coronavirus: Hong Kong forum appeals to city’s landlords to offer rental lifeline to retailers struggling amid pandemic
- Annie Tse of the Hong Kong Retail Management Association says the city’s retail industry is witnessing a ‘life-and-death moment’ amid Covid-19
- She warns more than 60,000 retail shops will be on the brink of closure while over 260,000 retail workers may lose their jobs in the absence of any rental help
