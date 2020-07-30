Uber says it has not received the level of certainty from the Hong Kong government that it needs, to shift its office to the city. Photo: ShutterstockUber says it has not received the level of certainty from the Hong Kong government that it needs, to shift its office to the city. Photo: Shutterstock
Uber says it has not received the level of certainty from the Hong Kong government that it needs, to shift its office to the city. Photo: Shutterstock
Hong Kong /  Hong Kong economy

Uber backs away from Hong Kong offer, decides to keep its Asia-Pacific headquarters in Singapore

  • In May, the ride-hailing firm said it was ready to move its office to Hong Kong if it was allowed to operate in the city legally
  • But on Thursday it said it had not received the level of certainty from the Hong Kong government that it needed
Topic |   Uber
Cannix Yau
Cannix Yau

Updated: 1:43pm, 30 Jul, 2020

