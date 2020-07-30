Hong Kong retail is in the doldrums during the global health crisis. Photo: Felix WongHong Kong retail is in the doldrums during the global health crisis. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong retail is in the doldrums during the global health crisis. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong /  Hong Kong economy

Coronavirus: Hong Kong retail shrinks by a third for first half of 2020 as Covid-19 crisis pummels sector

  • Consumer sales down 33.3 per cent for first six months of this year compared with January to June 2019
  • City records 17th straight month of retail decline, with worse in store as city battles deadliest wave of infections yet
Topic |   Retailing
Kanis Leung
Kanis Leung

Updated: 5:11pm, 30 Jul, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Hong Kong retail is in the doldrums during the global health crisis. Photo: Felix WongHong Kong retail is in the doldrums during the global health crisis. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong retail is in the doldrums during the global health crisis. Photo: Felix Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE