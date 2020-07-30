Tycoon Li Ka-shing earlier donated HK$100 million and HK$80 million to Wuhan and Hong Kong respectively, to battle the public health crisis. Photo: Dickson LeeTycoon Li Ka-shing earlier donated HK$100 million and HK$80 million to Wuhan and Hong Kong respectively, to battle the public health crisis. Photo: Dickson Lee
Tycoon Li Ka-shing earlier donated HK$100 million and HK$80 million to Wuhan and Hong Kong respectively, to battle the public health crisis. Photo: Dickson Lee
Hong Kong /  Hong Kong economy

Coronavirus: Hong Kong tycoon Li Ka-shing to donate another HK$101 million to medical and welfare sectors amid pandemic

  • The donation will benefit patients who fall outside the city’s social security safety net, medical school graduates, and various NGOs
  • Earlier, Li Ka Shing Foundation donated HK$100 million and HK$80 million to Wuhan and Hong Kong respectively, to battle the public health crisis
Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Denise Tsang
Denise Tsang

Updated: 6:30pm, 30 Jul, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Tycoon Li Ka-shing earlier donated HK$100 million and HK$80 million to Wuhan and Hong Kong respectively, to battle the public health crisis. Photo: Dickson LeeTycoon Li Ka-shing earlier donated HK$100 million and HK$80 million to Wuhan and Hong Kong respectively, to battle the public health crisis. Photo: Dickson Lee
Tycoon Li Ka-shing earlier donated HK$100 million and HK$80 million to Wuhan and Hong Kong respectively, to battle the public health crisis. Photo: Dickson Lee
READ FULL ARTICLE