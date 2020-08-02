Cathay Pacific was forced to ground most of its aircraft because of the pandemic. Photo: Felix Wong
Grounded by pandemic: Hong Kong, Singapore on list of 10 airports with the most parked jets
- Parked aircraft reflect dire state of air travel, woes of Cathay Pacific, Singapore Airlines
- US airports with ‘aircraft graveyard’ facilities top list, as more airlines send jets to storage
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
Cathay Pacific was forced to ground most of its aircraft because of the pandemic. Photo: Felix Wong