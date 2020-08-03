A potential diner is met with a closed restaurant as the Covid-19 pandemic wreaks havoc on the industry. Photo: Nora TamA potential diner is met with a closed restaurant as the Covid-19 pandemic wreaks havoc on the industry. Photo: Nora Tam
Hong Kong restaurant takings fall 26 per cent as Covid-19 bites sector

  • More than HK$7 billion wiped off restaurant receipts for April to June compared with same period last year
  • Government says decline is less severe than for previous quarter but hints worse is to come
Denise Tsang
Updated: 5:10pm, 3 Aug, 2020

