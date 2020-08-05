Amid gloom in Hong Kong job market, a government scheme creating thousands of temporary positions offers a silver lining. Illustration: Perry TseAmid gloom in Hong Kong job market, a government scheme creating thousands of temporary positions offers a silver lining. Illustration: Perry Tse
Amid gloom in Hong Kong job market, a government scheme creating thousands of temporary positions offers a silver lining. Illustration: Perry Tse
Hong Kong /  Hong Kong economy

Hong Kong’s young jobseekers face uncertain future as city grapples with coronavirus pandemic and recession

  • Few bright spots for hiring, even internships dry up as city deals with impact of pandemic
  • Amid gloom, government scheme creating thousands of temporary positions offers a silver lining
Topic |   Focus
Denise Tsang
Denise Tsang

Updated: 8:14am, 5 Aug, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Amid gloom in Hong Kong job market, a government scheme creating thousands of temporary positions offers a silver lining. Illustration: Perry TseAmid gloom in Hong Kong job market, a government scheme creating thousands of temporary positions offers a silver lining. Illustration: Perry Tse
Amid gloom in Hong Kong job market, a government scheme creating thousands of temporary positions offers a silver lining. Illustration: Perry Tse
READ FULL ARTICLE