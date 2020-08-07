Depressing jobs scene drives some to turn talents, hobbies into potential money-spinners. Illustration: Perry Tse
Beating the gloom: enterprising Hongkongers find ways to boost income, running yoga classes or selling at bazaars and online
- Depressing jobs scene drives some to turn talents, hobbies into potential money-spinners
- Call for government to provide more community venues for small businesses to set up stalls
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
Depressing jobs scene drives some to turn talents, hobbies into potential money-spinners. Illustration: Perry Tse