(Left to right) Kingsley Wong Kwok, chairman of the Hong Kong Federation of Trade Unions, and Ken Tong Kwan-yiu, FTU vice president, speak to the press at FTU headquarters in To Kwa Wan on Thursday. Photo: Dickson Lee
Coronavirus: Hong Kong must do more to help workers amid aid package shortcomings, union says
- The Hong Kong Federation of Trade Unions has said that a loophole in the current wage subsidy scheme could leave workers vulnerable
- The FTU also called for more help for the jobless and those on unpaid leave
Topic | Hong Kong economy
(Left to right) Kingsley Wong Kwok, chairman of the Hong Kong Federation of Trade Unions, and Ken Tong Kwan-yiu, FTU vice president, speak to the press at FTU headquarters in To Kwa Wan on Thursday. Photo: Dickson Lee