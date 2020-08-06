(Left to right) Kingsley Wong Kwok, chairman of the Hong Kong Federation of Trade Unions, and Ken Tong Kwan-yiu, FTU vice president, speak to the press at FTU headquarters in To Kwa Wan on Thursday. Photo: Dickson Lee
Hong Kong /  Hong Kong economy

Coronavirus: Hong Kong must do more to help workers amid aid package shortcomings, union says

  • The Hong Kong Federation of Trade Unions has said that a loophole in the current wage subsidy scheme could leave workers vulnerable
  • The FTU also called for more help for the jobless and those on unpaid leave
Topic |   Hong Kong economy
Kanis Leung
Kanis Leung

Updated: 10:52pm, 6 Aug, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
(Left to right) Kingsley Wong Kwok, chairman of the Hong Kong Federation of Trade Unions, and Ken Tong Kwan-yiu, FTU vice president, speak to the press at FTU headquarters in To Kwa Wan on Thursday. Photo: Dickson Lee
READ FULL ARTICLE